New Sugar Factory’s Grand Opening Celebration with Kylie Jenner

WHAT: Sugar Factory American Brasseries’ Grand Opening Event

WHERE: Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

WHEN: Sat., April 22, 2017; 6-8 p.m.

Dinner reservations will be available…please call 702-685-0403.

Come out and join in the fun of the grand opening celebration for Sugar Factory American Brasserie’s newest location at the Fashion Show Mall.

Entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/founder of Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner will be on hand for the big event, Sat., Apr. 22 from 6-8 p.m.

The new restaurant boasts a dazzling Moulin Rouge marquee with a walk up indoor/outdoor carousel bar which serves Sugar Factory’s signature candy goblets.

Enjoy dining options for lunch and dinner daily, including a selection of insane milkshakes like the caramel sugar daddy, twinkie dinkie, bacon cheeseburger, and tie dye! Brunch options are available on the weekend, including unlimited mimosas and bloody marys for $25.

Sugar Factory is the perfect location for birthday celebrations, bachelorette parties, date nights, dinner before or after prom, and everything in-between.

KLUC is giving away $100 gift cards to Sugar Factory Apr. 17-21 with Chet Buchanan and The Morning Zoo M-F 6-10 a.m.