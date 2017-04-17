Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 4/17/17

April 17, 2017
The scrolling text at the beginning of the first “Star Wars” movie was done by printing out the entire thing and having a camera slowly dolly down over it.

You could fit 63 Earths inside of Uranus.

A rock is considered a boulder if it’s more than 10.1 inches in diameter.

The mascots on kids’ cereal boxes, like Tony the Tiger, are drawn so their eyes are looking slightly DOWNWARD. That’s a trick to make sure that if the boxes are on a high shelf at the grocery store, the mascot is making eye contact with kids.

There’s only ONE PIG in the entire country of Afghanistan. His name is Khanzir and he’s in the Kabul Zoo. Since it’s an Islamic country where they don’t eat pork and aren’t even allowed to TOUCH pigs, there’s no need for any other pigs.

