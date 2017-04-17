Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, April 17th

April 17, 2017 8:29 AM By Spence
Do you want a chance to win up to $1,373? Try playing Spence’s Challenge, it’s pretty simple… Five pop-culture trivia questions, 30 seconds, tie Spence and win the $373 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, beat him and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What band walked off stage twice Friday at Coachella due to sound issues?     A: RADIOHEAD
  2. Also at Coachella, which surprised everyone by unveiling a new single?     A: LADY GAGA
  3. The giraffe finally had her baby Saturday! What is the mama giraffe’s name?    A: APRIL
  4. Was the baby giraffe a boy of girl?     A: BOY
  5. Which pop star was getting parent shamed on social media last week for giving her daughter Nutella?     A: KELLY
