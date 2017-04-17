Sugar Factory GRAND OPENING!!!

This coming Saturday, April 22nd is the GRAND OPENING of Sugar Factory’s NEWEST location which comes to us by way of Fashion Show Mall! The event will be incredible for obvious reasons but to add more sauce on top, Kylie Jenner will be there!

The candy themed celebration will take place from 6p-8p and we cannot wait to see you there! Reservations are also able to be made for the event so feel free to get your eat/drink on by calling 702-685-0403.

Last week we gave you $100 gift cards to Sugar Factory and this weekend we’ll be out there for the grand opening with Kylie – come on out and have a good time with us!