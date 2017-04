Svend Petersen managed the Beverly Hills Hotel poll for over 20 years! Now at age 89, Svend struggled after leaving the hotel, and ended up homeless and in trouble with the IRS… One of his closest friends started a GoFundMe with a goal of $5900 to help him get back on his feet. Now they’ve raised over $11,000!! With a special $5000 donation from Sandra Bullock! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

