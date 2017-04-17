Win at Herbst Market Madness This Friday!

Join 98.5 KLUC for the grand opening of Herbst Market from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at 9475 W. Desert Inn Road!

To celebrate the grand opening, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo will be giving you a chance all week to play Herbst Market Madness! KLUC’s morning show will qualify listeners all week long to be contestants in Herbst Market Madness on Friday, April 21st.

If you win your way in, you’ll get your first clue and 98 seconds to go around the store finding additional clues that each have gift cards attached!! It’s your chance to win up to $375 in Terrible Herbst gift cards!!

Didn’t win a spot during the morning show? Don’t worry! We’ll be giving away one last spot on-site at the grand opening! You just need to come out and sign up for the final spot between 4:00 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. on Friday!