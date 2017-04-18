Chet’s Randoms for 4/18/17

The word “candidate” comes from the Latin word “candidatus,” which means “clothed in white” . . . because in ancient Rome, men running for political offices wore white togas.

The female blanket octopus is over 70 times larger than the male. She’s six feet, he’s less than an inch. So for mating, he basically just swims in, breaks his junk inside of her, then swims off.

“Friends” went through three other titles first: “Insomnia Cafe” . . . “Six of One” . . . and “Friends Like Us”.

In the “X-Men” movie in 2000, the mansion where Professor Xavier lived and trained his mutant students is the same mansion where they filmed “Billy Madison”. It’s called Parkwood Estate, and it’s just outside Toronto.

Not a single NBA player has ever had the jersey number 69.