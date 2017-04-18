Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 4/18/17

April 18, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

The word “candidate” comes from the Latin word “candidatus,” which means “clothed in white” . . . because in ancient Rome, men running for political offices wore white togas.

The female blanket octopus is over 70 times larger than the male.  She’s six feet, he’s less than an inch.  So for mating, he basically just swims in, breaks his junk inside of her, then swims off.

“Friends” went through three other titles first:  “Insomnia Cafe” . . . “Six of One” . . . and “Friends Like Us”.

In the “X-Men” movie in 2000, the mansion where Professor Xavier lived and trained his mutant students is the same mansion where they filmed “Billy Madison”.  It’s called Parkwood Estate, and it’s just outside Toronto.

Not a single NBA player has ever had the jersey number 69.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live