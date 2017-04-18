Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

“I Just Found Out I’m Related to My Husband…”

April 18, 2017 8:14 AM By Chet Buchanan
During the Kayla report, Chet Buchanan revived a troubling email that drove the show completely off course…

The email was from a P1 who is having recent marriage issues with her husband… Last weekend, they held a family reunion for Easter Sunday.  Attending the reunion, were some older family members that they had both never met together…. Her husband was adopted, and only knew his birth mothers first name, and as they later found out, her husbands mom is her dads cousin! They are related! They also have a one year old daughter… Now, she wrote to Chet, her and her husband barley talk, and it’s just too awkward to be around each other…

She wasn’t ready to talk on air today, but she said she’ll call tomorrow at 8am! To hear to the full story, listen Below! 
