Intern Sammich Stories: “She got a Tattoo in Cabo!”

April 18, 2017 10:01 AM By Chet Buchanan
Like a lot of college students, Intern Sammich recently enjoyed a week long spring break in Cabo San Lucas along with his fraternity brothers and friends… And (if you haven’t already heard) it get’s pretty wild on the shores of Cabo, Mexico.As expected, Intern Sammich, came back with no shortage of hilarious stories! So why not tell some in the first ever edition of “Intern Sammich Stories!”

Today’s story features Sammich’s friend “Crazy Jamie” who took her nickname to the next level in Cabo… Let’s just say it involves, her butt, a tattoo needle, and the words CRAZY JAMIE in big bold beautiful letters…

Listen, Below!
