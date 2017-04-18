Migos Chill Get Familiar with Mike Tyson’s Bird Collection

By Abby Hassler

Ever wonder what Mike Tyson does in his spare time? On a recent tour of his Las Vegas mansion with GQ, Tyson showed off his bird collection to the rap trio.

In the segment called “Migos Get Cultured with Mike Tyson,” the former professional boxer let Quavo, Takeoff and Offset meet his pigeons. Apparently, Tyson only wants the best for his birds and gives them Fiji brand water to drink.

Migos also got to try on Tyson’s championship belts and listen to Tyson’s daughter play piano. Quavo even revealed he is trying to buy a white tiger just like Tyson.

Watch the full video below.