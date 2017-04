Ben Sowards found out his daughter she wet her pants in

Do you remember that scene where Adam Sandler makes “peeing your pants” cool in Billy Madison? Well, Ben Sowards recently got a phone call from his wife, where she explained that their daughter had “an accident” in school and needed to be picked up… So what did he do? He splashed some water on his pants and picked her up! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

