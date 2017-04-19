Chet’s Randoms for 4/19/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

The first number one single by an Asian-American was “Like a G6” by Far East Movement in 2010. And that was the first number one single by anyone of Asian descent since Kyu Sakamoto’s song “Sukiyaki” in 1963.

Tom Hanks’ brother Jim does the voice of Woody in everything except the “Toy Story” movies. He handles video games, dolls, TV specials, and everything else.

Franklin Pierce is the only person who was elected president and then wasn’t nominated by his party for a second term. They went with James Buchananinstead in 1856, and he won the election.

Mr. T’s original set of gold chains came from people who lost them or left them after fights when he worked as a nightclub bouncer.

Until 2001, the employees at Disney World who dress up as the characters couldn’t wear their own underwear underneath the costumes . . . they had to wear shared underwear. After enough pubic lice cases, Disney changed the policy.