Anonymous P1, who we’re naming “Angela,” emailed Chet asking for some advice… Last weekend, Angela and her Husband attended a family reunion for Easter Sunday. Due to a family rift, the two had never been to a family reunion before, and attending the reunion, were some older family members that they had never met together… Angela’s husband was adopted, and only knew his birth mothers first name, and as they later found out, her husbands mom is her dads cousin! They are related! They also have a one year old daughter, and Angela is too embarrassed to tell any of her friends about it…

Today Angela called the show and explained how things are going… Afterwards some P1’s called in with great advice and John’s called saying that his parents are first cousins! Listen Below!