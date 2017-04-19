Luis Fonsi Joins Justin Bieber for Live ‘Despacito’ Remix

By Hayden Wright
Justin Bieber fans heard the “Sorry” singer en Español yesterday when he appeared on a remix of “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi.
Related: Justin Bieber Sings in Spanish on ‘Despacito’ Remix
Last night, his never-ending Purpose World Tour stopped through Puerto Rico’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum and Fonsi joined Bieber onstage to debut a live version of the remix.
Reportedly, the crowd went wild when Fonsi appeared, leveraging the crossover appeal of both artists—whose remix is rapidly gaining YouTube views. Bieber’s first step outside the English language might not be his last.
See some footage from Fonsi’s appearance here:
Comments are closed.