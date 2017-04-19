Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, April 19th

Five Questions… 30 Seconds… One opportunity to win up to $1423… Will you win next? Spence won his 14th game in a row today, but you can beat him! Just listen, practice, and play!
- Who sent an unfortunate email to Boston Marathon participants which said, “Congrats, you survived…” A: ADIDAS
- Ian McShane says HBO has received a two hour movie script intended to revive his show. Which show? A: DEADWOOD
- Major League Baseball all-star Starling Marte got an 80 game suspension for PEDs. What team does he play for? A: PITTSBURGH PIRATES
- Who announced as the host of the 2017 Tony Awards? A: KEVIN SPACEY
- There’s a new “A Star Is Born” remake being filmed starring Bradley Cooper and whom? A: LADY GAGA