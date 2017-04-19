Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, April 19th

April 19, 2017 7:53 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Five Questions… 30 Seconds… One opportunity to win up to $1423… Will you win next? Spence won his 14th game in a row today, but you can beat him! Just listen, practice, and play!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Who sent an unfortunate email to Boston Marathon participants which said, “Congrats, you survived…”    A: ADIDAS
  2. Ian McShane says HBO has received a two hour movie script intended to revive his show. Which show?   A: DEADWOOD
  3. Major League Baseball all-star Starling Marte got an 80 game suspension for PEDs. What team does he play for?   A: PITTSBURGH PIRATES 
  4. Who announced as the host of the 2017 Tony Awards?   A: KEVIN SPACEY 
  5. There’s a new “A Star Is Born” remake being filmed starring Bradley Cooper and whom?    A: LADY GAGA
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live