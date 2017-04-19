The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 4/19/17

Mekayla Gist is a 17 year old high school student in South Carolina that was diagnosed with a rare type on bone cancer that caused her to lose one of her legs… And like any other high school’er, Mekayla wanted to attend prom, but unfortunately the cancer returned in February, and she had to undergo further treatment and surgery on her hip. When students at the school heard about Mekayla, they decided to bring prom to her! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

You can donate to help Mekayla’s parents pay for her medical bills Here