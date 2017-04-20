Beyoncé Wins Prestigious Peabody Award for ‘Lemonade’

By Abby Hassler

The Peabody Awards announced the 2017 winners Thursday (April 20), and Beyoncé’s Lemonade visual album was honored for its contributes to “American popular culture.”

“‘Lemonade’ draws from the prolific literary, musical, cinematic, and aesthetic sensibilities of black cultural producers to create a rich tapestry of poetic innovation,” the committee wrote. “The audacity of its reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.”

Other honorees include Donald Glover’s FX show Atlanta, Louis C.K.’s Horace and Pete and HBO’s Veep.