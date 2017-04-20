Chet’s Randoms for 4/20/17

Here are a few random facts for you…

The first human beings were around 66 million years after the Tyrannosaurus rex. And the T-rex didn’t evolve until 67 million years after early dinosaurs like the stegosaurus. Which means the T-rex was alive closer to you and me than it was to other dinosaurs.

Grover Cleveland is the only president who was also an EXECUTIONER. When he was the sheriff of Erie County, New York about a decade before he became president, he personally executed two criminals.

A woman sued Quaker Oats in 2009 for false advertising when she found out the Crunch Berries in Cap’n Crunch weren’t real fruit. But a judge dismissed the lawsuit.

Michael Jackson really wanted to play Spider-Man in a movie, but he knew he’d never get cast . . . so in the ’90s, he actually tried to BUY Marvel Comics to make it happen.

The spacesuits Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin wore to the moon in 1969 were actually designed and manufactured by . . . Playtex. Yes, the tampon compan