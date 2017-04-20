Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Intern Sammich’s Tales from Cabo: “Rico No Shoes”

April 20, 2017 8:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, cabo, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Intern Sammich, Intern Sammich's Tales from Cabo, Intern Sammich's Tales from Cabo: "No Shoes Rico", No Shoes, Rico, Sammich

Like a lot of college students, Intern Sammich recently enjoyed a week long spring break in Cabo San Lucas along with his fraternity brothers and friends… And (if you haven’t already heard) it get’s pretty wild on the shores of Cabo, Mexico. As expected, Intern Sammich, came back with no shortage of hilarious stories! So why not tell some in the second edition of “Intern Sammich’s Tales from Cabo!” To hear the first edition, Click Here !

Today’s story features Sammich’s friend “Rico” who probably had the Worst Spring Break Ever! Poor Rico ended his trip with no wallet, a broken hand, and he gave his only pair of shoes to the locals….

Listen to what else happened to Rico in Cabo, Below! 
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live