As of January 1st, at the behest of voters in the great state of Nevada, marijuana became officially legal. Well, I mean you can’t buy it without one of those medicinal cards. You can’t smoke it in public. You can only have an ounce. (BTW…that’s a lot…in my opinion anyway.)

Many Las Vegans are excited about “inhalation without incarceration,” but, ya know, it could cause some problems. Here’s a parody of Afroman’s “Because I Got High.”

Hear the official anthem of Nevada weed legalization here.