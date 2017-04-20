Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, April 20th

Do you want a chance to win up to $1,448? All you have to do is call 702-364-9898 at 7:25am for a chance to play Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop culture trivia game, and if you tie Spence, you’ll win $448, but we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- For the previous 18 years in a row, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has been the worlds busiest airport. What city’s airport is projected to be 2016’s busiest? A: ATLANTA
- What NBA Legend was on Ellen yesterday to talk about his son EJ? A: MAGIC JOHNSON
- Mike Conley bought 500 tickets to give to fans for tonight’s playoff game. What does Mike Conley do? A: BASKETBALL PLAYER FOR THE MEMPHIS GRIZZLES
- Another Disney classic is supposedly p for live action adaption… this time starring Will Smith. Which one? A: ALADDIN
- Which team has been chosen to be on HBO’s “Hard Knocks?” A: TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS