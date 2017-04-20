Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, April 20, 2017

April 20, 2017 9:16 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Gary, Gary Spivey, Spivey Podcast, World’s Greatest Physic, World’s Greatest Physic Gary Spivey

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Sandra’s grandmother passed away eleven years ago and wants to check up on her… Elaine has been waiting for a job promotion, but so much drama has been going on at work lately, she doesn’t know if it will still happen… Rosie has been separated from her husband for the past six months, is it over or will they work things out?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website
