Back in 2003, Tim Burrow lost his wallet at the Reading Music Festival in London. Obviously, since then Tim has moved on in life and hasn’t thought about his wallet in years… until two days ago.

Tim was on strolling around on Facebook when he received a message that read, “did you lose your wallet at reading once?” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

