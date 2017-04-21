Chet’s Randoms for 4/21/17

There’s a word in Japanese for a person who buys more books than they could ever possibly read. It’s “tsundoku.”

Kleenex tissues were originally invented in 1924 as a way to remove makeup. But so many people wrote the company to say they were using them as disposable handkerchiefs that all the marketing shifted behind that use by 1930.

Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy is related to Colin Powell. One of Wentz’s grandfathers is black, and he’s cousins with Powell.

The person who gets credit for pushing Canada’s universal health care is Tommy Douglas, a former Premier from Saskatchewan and Kiefer Sutherland’s grandfather.

You can send a coconut, a potato, a sombrero, a brick, an inflated beach ball, a Frisbee, or a pillow through the U.S. postal service WITHOUT a box . . . you just have to put enough postage on it and an address label.