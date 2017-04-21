New Christina Grimmie EP Released, Full Album Coming this Summer

By Robyn Collins

Republic Records, ZXL Music, and the Grimmie Family have just released Christina Grimmie’s EP Side B.

Related: Christina Grimmie’s Family Release ‘Invisible’ Video

The EP includes four songs from the late artist, who was tragically killed at a fan meet and greet on June 10, 2016.

The first single, “Invisible,” came out in February and the anime-inspired music video and a lyric video garnered over 1 million YouTube views, while audio streams on Spotify surpassed 300,000 streams.

Side B is the follow-up to Grimmie’s February 2016 release Side A. It features three previously unreleased songs plus a re-produced version of “I Won’t Give Up,” which she initially performed on The Voice and dedicated to her mom.

The new tracks will be included on a 10-song LP, All Is Vanity, due out June 2 on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, just days before the anniversary of her untimely death.

Side B Track List:

“Only Miss You When I Breathe

“Invisible”

“The Game”

“I Won’t Give Up”