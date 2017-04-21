Intern Sammich’s Tales from Cabo: “Two in The Hospital, One in a Van”

Like a lot of college students, Intern Sammich recently enjoyed a week long spring break in Cabo San Lucas along with his fraternity brothers and friends… And (if you haven’t already heard) it get’s pretty wild on the shores of Cabo, Mexico. As expected, Intern Sammich, came back with no shortage of hilarious stories! So why not tell some in the second edition of “Intern Sammich’s Tales from Cabo!” To hear the first edition, Click Here !

Yesterday’s story features Sammich’s friend “Rico” who probably had the Worst Spring Break Ever! Poor Rico ended his trip with no wallet, a broken hand, and he gave his only pair of shoes to the locals….Listen to what else happened to Rico in Cabo, Click Here!

Today features another friend of Sammich’s, Pancho. You have to hear what happen to cause two to go to the hospital and taken in van. Pancho got taken in van for looking for something he should of not been looking for!

Hear another interesting story from Spring Break Below!