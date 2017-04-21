Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, April 21st

April 21, 2017 9:24 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Tie Spence: Win $473………. Beat Spence: Win $1,473!!!! You read headlines every day; why not get paid for your useless pop culture knowledge? Chet will ask you 5 questions in 30 seconds and you could be walking away with nearly $1500.

Want to play? Study up and we’ll see you Monday morning at 7:25a.

  1. Lebron James passed Kobe Bryant to become third on the all-time NBA playoff scoring list. Who’s first?            A: KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR
  2. Which former UFC Champion just got engaged?            A: RONDA ROUSEY
  3. An airline pilot and a passenger got into a little scuffle at which city’s airport?            A: KANSAS CITY
  4. Which season is the new one for Game of Thrones?             A: SEVEN
  5. Where did a Delta passenger on an England to NYC find an air marshal’s gun?            A: IN THE BATHROOM                                       

