Amy Schumer was jogging in Chicago last week, and she stopped in at a Mattress Firm to use the restroom. Because the employee let her use it and didn’t hassle her, Amy bought her a $2,000 mattress. The woman’s name is Sagine Lazarre, and she didn’t know it was Amy until after Amy was gone. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

