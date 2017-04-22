The other night when the Rebel Girls came in to host the #8MostWanted they informed me that there will now be a boys squad and that they were holding tryouts. Well I wanted to see what they thought about my dance skills so my good friend Pauly & I gave it our BEST…
When I tried out to be the first ever Rebel Boy…April 22, 2017 10:57 AM
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 24: UNLV Rebels mascot Hey Reb appears on the court prior to the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at the Thomas & Mack Center January 24, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)Jeff Bottari/Getty Images