Chet’s Randoms for 4/24/17

April 24, 2017 9:45 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
The Dallas Cowboys were the first team to sell nachos at their stadium.  Howard Cosell ate them and talked about them during a slow “Monday Night Football” game there in 1978 . . . and from that point on, other stadiums also started selling them.

The African country Swaziland has a law that bans witches from flying their broomsticks higher than 500 feet in the air.

“Friends” is the most popular show that people in other countries watch to help themselves learn English. “The Simpsons” is number two.

If you buy ketchup that’s labeled “fancy,” that legally means it’s THICKER than other ketchup.

Buzz Aldrin’s mother’s maiden name was Moon.

