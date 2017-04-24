Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o Down for New Movie

By Radio.com Staff

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o are down for a buddy film.

It all started on Twitter when one user posted a photo of the pair sitting together at a 2014 Miu Miu fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (via Blavity).

“Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans,” one fan wrote.

“I’m down if you are @rihanna,” Lupita replied. “I’m in Pit’z” the singer replied.

One fan suggested Issa Rae, co-writer and star of the HBO series Insecure, should helm the project. She responded with a cat gif, letting everyone know she’d get right on it.

Check out the exchanges on social media below.