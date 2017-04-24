Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, April 24th

April 24, 2017 9:07 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 25th anniversary, 98.5, a league of their own, baseball ump, Cash, cb bucknor, Chet Buchanan, drive thru, golf balls in hashbrowns, hot dog contest qualifier, jackpot, KLUC, morning zoo, pop culture, question, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, weed shop, win money

Oh, snap! Nearly $1,500 on the line and Spence needed to go 3-for-5 in order to keep Terrible Herbst cash safe. You know how it works. 5 Questions, 30 seconds. Pop Culture trivia ripped from the headlines. If you tie Spence, you get what’s in the jackpot ($473). If you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus.

Think you can beat him? Play Tuesday morning at 7:25a.

  1. CB Bucknor has been in the news at least 3 times in the past week… he’s pretty widely considered to be one of the worst officials in which sport?            A: BASEBALL
  2. It’s the 25th anniversary of the classic movie about the first all-women’s professional baseball league. What’s it called?            A: A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN
  3. A weed shop in Parachute, Colorado is the first of it’s kind. What makes it unique?             A: IT’S THE FIRST WEED SHOP DRIVE THRU
  4. The winner of Saturday’s Vegas qualifier for the big July 4th Hot Dog eating contest is from where?            A: HENDERSON
  5. Some frozen has browns are being recalled because they might have bits of what in them?             A: GOLF BALLS         

Follow Chet, Spence, Kayla and Davey the Showkiller on twitter.

