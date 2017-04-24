Spence’s Challenge: Monday, April 24th

Oh, snap! Nearly $1,500 on the line and Spence needed to go 3-for-5 in order to keep Terrible Herbst cash safe. You know how it works. 5 Questions, 30 seconds. Pop Culture trivia ripped from the headlines. If you tie Spence, you get what’s in the jackpot ($473). If you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus.

Think you can beat him? Play Tuesday morning at 7:25a.

CB Bucknor has been in the news at least 3 times in the past week… he’s pretty widely considered to be one of the worst officials in which sport? A: BASEBALL It’s the 25th anniversary of the classic movie about the first all-women’s professional baseball league. What’s it called? A: A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN A weed shop in Parachute, Colorado is the first of it’s kind. What makes it unique? A: IT’S THE FIRST WEED SHOP DRIVE THRU The winner of Saturday’s Vegas qualifier for the big July 4th Hot Dog eating contest is from where? A: HENDERSON Some frozen has browns are being recalled because they might have bits of what in them? A: GOLF BALLS

