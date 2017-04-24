The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 4/24/17

In Southampton, NJ, there’s a place where the old, the sick and the homeless can spend their last moments surrounded by love, care, and compassion. The place is called Monkey’s House, one of the country’s very few dog hospices and sanctuaries. Michele D. Allen, who founded the place with her husband Jeff, offers shelter dogs in need of hospice care a chance to live and die with dignity and in the arms of people who care. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

