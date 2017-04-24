Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 4/24/17

April 24, 2017 9:02 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 4/24/17, 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

In Southampton, NJ, there’s a place where the old, the sick and the homeless can spend their last moments surrounded by love, care, and compassion.  The place is called Monkey’s House, one of the country’s very few dog hospices and sanctuaries.  Michele D. Allen, who founded the place with her husband Jeff, offers shelter dogs in need of hospice care a chance to live and die with dignity and in the arms of people who care.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am     

More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live