Chet’s Randoms for 4/25/17

Here are some random facts…

Merv Griffin originally wrote the theme song for “Jeopardy” as a lullaby for his son, called “A Time For Tony”. After he decided to use it for the show, he changed the name to “Think!”

The Holy Roman Empire wasn’t dissolved until 1806 . . . which means there were three decades where both the Holy Roman Empire and United States were both in existence.

There’s a difference between a crevice and a crevasse. A crevice is a small crack, a crevasse is a huge crack.

If you’re suffering from an existential crisis, you can get some relief with . . . Tylenol. A study found that Tylenol actually helps people overcome the fear and anxiety that come from deep philosophical issues.

A chimp’s POOP THROWING ABILITY is actually a sign of intelligence. The more accurately the chimp throws his feces, the stronger his brain.