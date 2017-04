Whether it’s singing in the choir or doing chores, Everyone’s parent’s made them do something embarrassing as a kid… Yesterday we found out that Davey The Showkilla’s parents made him play the violin until he was in eight grade, and we learned that 98.5 KLUC afternoon superstar John Moug played the tuba in college!

So we decided to have an old fashion band off between ShowKilla and Moug, see if you can guess what song they are playing, Here!