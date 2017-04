By Radio.com Staff

Selena Gomez took to social media this afternoon to debut a new short haircut.

Gomez traded her signature flowing locks for a significantly shorter look. It’s definitely not as extreme as fellow pop star Katy Perry’s ultra short cut, but still a still a dramatic change. We’re sensing a trend.

Check out Selena’s new do below.