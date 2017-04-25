Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, April 25th

The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenged Jackpot has now risen to a grand total of $523 with Spence’s 18th win in a row today! You can win all of that money and an additional $1,000 if you beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge… It’s a five question pop culture Trivia Game! Practice, Play, Win!
- A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit off the west coast of Chile, rocking its capital city… which city is that? A: SANTIAGO
- Three time NFL rushing champion Adrian Peterson is reportedly closing in on signing a deal with which team? A: NEW ORLEANS
- What social media platform announced yesterday that they now have 500 million members in 200 countries? A: LINKEDIN
- Which grocery giant is exploring a takeover of Whole Foods? A: ALBERTSONS
- Christina and Tarek Al Moussa have signed on for season eight of their HGTV show… what’s is called? A: FLIP OR FLOP