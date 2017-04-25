Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, April 25th

April 25, 2017 8:35 AM By Spence
The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenged Jackpot has now risen to a grand total of $523 with Spence’s 18th win in a row today! You can win all of that money and an additional $1,000 if you beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge… It’s a five question pop culture Trivia Game! Practice, Play, Win! 

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit off the west coast of Chile, rocking its capital city… which city is that?   A: SANTIAGO
  2. Three time NFL rushing champion Adrian Peterson is reportedly closing in on signing a deal with which team?    A: NEW ORLEANS
  3. What social media platform announced yesterday that they now have 500 million members in 200 countries?    A: LINKEDIN
  4. Which grocery giant is exploring a takeover of Whole Foods?      A: ALBERTSONS
  5. Christina and Tarek Al Moussa have signed on for season eight of their HGTV show… what’s is called?     A: FLIP OR FLOP
