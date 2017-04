Back in 2008, Johnny Benjamin suffered from an schizoaffective disorder and almost jumped off a bridge in a suicide attempt… Thankfully, a bystander named Niel Laybourn spent 25 minutes talking Johnny into safely walking off the bridge! Nine years later, the two are now best friends and finished the 2017 London marathon together…It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

