Chet’s Randoms for 4/26/17

Here are some random facts..

The first candy produced by a machine was Necco Wafers. A guy named Oliver Chase made them with a lozenge cutting machine in 1847.

There was a team that only lasted for ONE game in the NFL. The Tonawanda Kardex Lumbermen from Tonawanda, New York joined the NFL in 1921 . . . lost 45-to-nothing to the Rochester Jeffersons . . . and disbanded.

The Guinness world record for the most keys removed from a key ring by a parrot is 22 in two minutes.

The cheeseburger was invented in 1926 at a restaurant called the Rite Spot in Pasadena, California. The owner’s 16-year-old son randomly threw cheese onto a patty on the grill. Then they added it to their menu, and called it a “cheese hamburger.”

Anytime your food has carmine, cochineal extract, or natural red 4 in its ingredients . . . it means the color comes from crushed up bugs.