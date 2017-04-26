Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 4/26/17

April 26, 2017 10:11 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts..

The first candy produced by a machine was Necco Wafers.  A guy named Oliver Chase made them with a lozenge cutting machine in 1847.

There was a team that only lasted for ONE game in the NFL.  The Tonawanda Kardex Lumbermen from Tonawanda, New York joined the NFL in 1921 . . . lost 45-to-nothing to the Rochester Jeffersons . . . and disbanded.

The Guinness world record for the most keys removed from a key ring by a parrot is 22 in two minutes.

The cheeseburger was invented in 1926 at a restaurant called the Rite Spot in Pasadena, California.  The owner’s 16-year-old son randomly threw cheese onto a patty on the grill.  Then they added it to their menu, and called it a “cheese hamburger.”

Anytime your food has carmine, cochineal extract, or natural red 4 in its ingredients . . . it means the color comes from crushed up bugs.

