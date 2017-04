After every show the entire Chet Buchanan and the Mornig Zoo team meets up in the post show meeting to discuss new topics for future shows… In yesterdays’s meeting, Spence told the team about his friend that doesn’t let her kids drink tap water from the sink! Chet, Spence, & Kayla couldn’t understand why drinking tap water is a big deal? Isn’t it just normal water?

Davey the Showkilla doesn’t let his kids drink tap water either! Would You? Find out what the P1’s who called in think, Below!