“I Just Found Out I’m Related to My Husband” – UPDATE: DNA Test…

April 26, 2017 7:28 AM By Chet Buchanan
Anonymous P1, who we’re naming “Angela,” emailed Chet a few weeks ago asking for some advice…  Angela and her Husband attended a family reunion for Easter Sunday. Due to a family rift, the two had never been to a family reunion before, and attending the reunion, were some older family members that they had never met together… Angela’s husband was adopted, and only knew his birth mothers first name, and as they later found out, her husbands mom is her dads cousin! They are related! They also have a one year old daughter, and Angela is too embarrassed to tell any of her friends about it…

Angela called the show again today, giving an update on the situation. She told Chet, Spence & Kayla that her and her husband have both taken a DNA test to confirm or deny their relation… Listen to how Angela’s marriage has been going, Below! 
