Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, April 26th

P1 and former Spence’s Challenger challenger Angel Buttel returns to Spence’s Challenge to play again! Although Spence beat her the last time they played, she was determined to win today! Unfortunately, determination wasn’t enough… Angel lost… Nevertheless, if she had tied Spence she would’ve won $555, but we would’ve given her an extra $1,000 if she beat Spence! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!