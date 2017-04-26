Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, April 26th

P1 and former Spence’s Challenger challenger Angel Buttel returns to Spence’s Challenge to play again! Although Spence beat her the last time they played, she was determined to win today! Unfortunately, determination wasn’t enough… Angel lost… Nevertheless, if she had tied Spence she would’ve won $555, but we would’ve given her an extra $1,000 if she beat Spence! Practice, Play, Win!
- Supposedly Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush have put in the winning bid to buy which Major League team? A: MIAMI MARLINS
- Marrissa Mayer is reportedly getting $186 million as she leaves as CEO of what company? A: YAHOO
- According to Ford, what was the best selling sports car of 2016? A: FORM MUSTANG
- Who overran an ISIS postion, killing three militants? A: WILD BOARS
- Vin Diesel went on Ellen yesterday to complain about Charliza Theron saying he was like a what? A: DEAD FISH