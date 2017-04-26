The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 4/26/17

Two years before Juan Hernandez split up from his ex-wife Rebecca Hernandez in 2015, the two had gotten a puppy together named “Apollo”… and even though the former couple had gotten a divorce, Juan never stopped loving the both of them. Now, to show his love, Juan sends Apollo a birthday card every year asking the dog to take care of his “mom.” Rebecca said that the letters have “gotten us talking again.” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

