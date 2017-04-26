We’re Number 1! We’re Number 1!

There’s some form of legal gambling in every single state now, whether it’s as basic as a lottery or bingo…or as complex as hundreds of casinos modeled after Italy and Paris and a mediocre circus.

But where are people the MOST obsessed with gambling? A new study just ranked the states based on factors including casinos per capita…lottery sales…sports gambling and horse racing…and gambling addiction rates.

And the state that’s the most obsessed with gambling is…Nevada. You don’t say!? We’re #1! We’re #1! We’re #1!

The rest of the top 10 are: South Dakota…Montana…West Virginia…Mississippi…New Jersey…Oklahoma…Oregon…Louisiana…and Ohio.

The 10 states that are least into gambling are: Alabama…Nebraska…Utah? Utah? Maybe not their but all of the Utahans can be found in Vegas on any given weekend.Then you got Kentucky…Wisconsin…Vermont…Alaska…North Carolina…Arizona…and Florida.