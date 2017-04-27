Chet’s Randoms for 4/27/17

Here are some random facts for Thursday…

The Nobel Peace Prize can only go to someone living. It wasn’t given out in 1948 because Gandhi had just been assassinated and the committee ruled, quote, “there was no suitable living candidate.”

Only two black golfers have earned their PGA Tour cards since Tiger Woods turned pro in 1996.

Louis CK, Matt LeBlanc, and Joe Rogan were all in the same high school graduating class: the class of 1985 at Newton North High School in Newton, Massachusetts.

Employees at Ben & Jerry’s get three free pints of ice cream EVERY DAY. They also get a free gym membership.

In “The Jetsons”, George is 40 years old, Jane is 33, and their daughter Judy is 16. That means George was either 23 or 24 and Jane was either 16 or 17 when he got her pregnant. Then again, we don’t know the legal age of consent in space