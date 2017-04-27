Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

DJ Khaled’s New Video Features Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper & Quavo

"I'm The One" drops tomorrow. April 27, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: chance the rapper, DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, quavo

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” boasts a star-studded lineup including Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, and a video for the track is dropping tomorrow. Khaled shared a teaser on Instagram that shows the cast of characters assembling at an oceanfront mega-mansion. Scantily clad models ride by on horseback while Khaled exclaims “everything top-secret!”

Related: DJ Khaled Breaks Down Infant Son’s Producer Skills

Khaled shared a second video of Justin Bieber hanging out with the rapper’s newborn son, Asahd and wandering around the mansion’s pool shirtless. Watch the previews of the blockbuster video here.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live