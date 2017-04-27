John Moug’s Secret Admirer on Tinder…

98.5 KLUC afternoon superstar John Moug may have just found love… Like the millions of other users, Moug uses the dating app “Tinder” in hopes of finding a relationship. Unfortunately, he hasn’t found love yet, but that might change!

Earlier this week, Moug revealed on the radio that he not only played the tuba in his high school band, but he played for 3 years in college! After an intense band battle between Moug and Davey the Showkilla, P1 “Stacey” emailed the show, explaining how she formally met Moug on tinder a while ago… and although there was’t a spark between the two, she want’s to give it another try! Stacey was in her high school band, and played in college for a few years! In fact, they have so much in common, that Chet is going to call her tomorrow and set them up together!

Listen to Moug’s reaction when he finds out about his secret Tinder admirer, Below!