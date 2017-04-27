Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

John Moug’s Secret Admirer on Tinder…

April 27, 2017 8:35 AM By John Moug
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, John Moug, John Moug's Secret Admirer on Tinder..., tinder

98.5 KLUC afternoon superstar John Moug may have just found love… Like the millions of other users, Moug uses the dating app “Tinder” in hopes of finding a relationship. Unfortunately, he hasn’t found love yet, but that might change!

Earlier this week, Moug revealed on the radio that he not only played the tuba in his high school band, but he played for 3 years in college! After an intense band battle between Moug and Davey the Showkilla, P1 “Stacey” emailed the show, explaining how she formally met Moug on tinder a while ago… and although there was’t a spark between the two, she want’s to give it another try! Stacey was in her high school band, and played in college for a few years! In fact, they have so much in common, that Chet is going to call her tomorrow and set them up together!

Listen to Moug’s reaction when he finds out about his secret Tinder admirer, Below! 
More from John Moug
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live