Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, April 27th

April 27, 2017 8:04 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 98.5, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

$1,573 can all be yours, but only if you can beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge… What’s that? A five question pop culture trivia game with a 30 second timer, tie Spence and win the $573 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot. Beat Spence, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Ed Werder was one of nearly two dozen ESPN employees that were let go yesterday. In what sport does he specialize in reporting?      A: NFL FOOTBALL
  2. Shockingly, McDonald’s just got rid of what menu item?      A: HI-C ORANGE 
  3. In an interview yesterday, when asked about OJ Simpson, said, “I know he did it.”?     A: KAITLIN JENNER
  4. NFL draft prospect Tight End Jake Butt just got a dump truck full of what?    A: TOILET PAPER
  5. What animal joined Tinder hoping to mate because he’s the last of his species?       A: NORTHERN WHITE MALE RHINO
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live