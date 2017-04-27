Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, April 27, 2017

April 27, 2017 9:09 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Gary Spivey, 98.5, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet, Gary, World’s Greatest Physic, Spivey Podcast, World’s Greatest Physic Gary Spivey

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Barbra’s needs help dealing with her son, who is having legal issues… Jennifer and her boyfriend have been dating for 2 years but they haven’t been getting along lately, is it over?… Ana is taking the bar exam in July, will she pass?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website
