A couple in south Texas have an autistic son named Hector, who just loves going to the local blockbuster! His parents have been taking him to the store for 7 years… and unfortunately, a few months ago a blockbuster employee told the family that they’d be closing down soon. Hector was crushed… So what did the parents do? They brought blockbuster to him! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

